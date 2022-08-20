  • The Swallows' Munetaka Murakami blasts a home run in the seventh inning on Saturday, | KYODO
NAgoya – Munetaka Murakami suggested Saturday he has his eye on making home run history.

His two bombs in the Tokyo Yakult Swallows’ 7-2 win over the Chunichi Dragons tied the Central League club’s record for home runs by a Japanese player at 44, equaling the mark set by Akinori Iwamura in 2004.

