  • Skateboarder Yuto Horigome has won the first two events of the 2022 Street League season. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Skateboarder Yuto Horigome has won the first two events of the 2022 Street League season. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Yuto Horigome won the second stop of the Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour at Angel of the Winds Arena near Seattle on Sunday, claiming back-to-back crowns following his opening-round victory last month.

The 23-year-old skater earned his sixth career Street League win after scoring 27.6 points from a possible 30 to finish 0.1 point ahead of Frenchman Vincent Milou, with American Chris Joslin rounding out the top three on 26.6 points.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,