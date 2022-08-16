Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Yuto Horigome won the second stop of the Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour at Angel of the Winds Arena near Seattle on Sunday, claiming back-to-back crowns following his opening-round victory last month.
The 23-year-old skater earned his sixth career Street League win after scoring 27.6 points from a possible 30 to finish 0.1 point ahead of Frenchman Vincent Milou, with American Chris Joslin rounding out the top three on 26.6 points.
