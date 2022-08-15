Ian Foster's future as head coach of New Zealand remained up in the air on Monday despite the All Blacks' impressive turnaround against South Africa in the Rugby Championship over the weekend.
The All Blacks broke a run of three defeats with a sparkling 35-23 win at Ellis Park on Saturday, but New Zealand Rugby (NZR) boss Mark Robinson declined to back Foster to continue in the role.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.