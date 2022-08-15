  • New Zealand coach Ian Foster and Beauden Barrett speak before their match against South Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday. | REUTERS
Ian Foster's future as head coach of New Zealand remained up in the air on Monday despite the All Blacks' impressive turnaround against South Africa in the Rugby Championship over the weekend.

The All Blacks broke a run of three defeats with a sparkling 35-23 win at Ellis Park on Saturday, but New Zealand Rugby (NZR) boss Mark Robinson declined to back Foster to continue in the role.

