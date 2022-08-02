All the Southern Hemisphere powers have something to prove when the Rugby Championship kicks off this weekend, but New Zealand’s crisis of confidence in the All Blacks means all eyes will be on their blockbuster opener in Mbombela, South Africa.

Back-to-back tests against the Springboks in their own backyard is far from the dream scenario for a team looking to turn around a poor run of form which has seen New Zealand lose four of its last five matches.