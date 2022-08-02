  • Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been found to have committed multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson faces a six-game suspension for violating the National Football League’s (NFL) personal-conduct policy after allegations of sexual misconduct, an independent disciplinary officer said Monday.

Former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson said in her decision that Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy “in various ways” but did not impose a fine.

