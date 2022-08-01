  • England celebrates with the trophy after defeating Germany in the Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley stadium in London on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
London – An extra-time strike from forward Chloe Kelly gave England a 2-1 win over Germany in the Women’s European Championship final, as England claimed its first-ever major title in front of a record crowd on home soil on Sunday.

Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner in the second period of extra time to give her side the win and avenge a defeat against Germany in the 2009 final in Helsinki.

