London – An extra-time strike from forward Chloe Kelly gave England a 2-1 win over Germany in the Women’s European Championship final, as England claimed its first-ever major title in front of a record crowd on home soil on Sunday.
Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner in the second period of extra time to give her side the win and avenge a defeat against Germany in the 2009 final in Helsinki.
