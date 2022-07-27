  • Nadeshiko Japan players greet supporters after winning the EAFF E-1 Women's Championship with a draw against China in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Nadeshiko Japan players greet supporters after winning the EAFF E-1 Women's Championship with a draw against China in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Kashima, Ibaraki Pref. – Japan’s women won their second straight East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship on Tuesday after playing out a 0-0 draw with China.

After beating South Korea 2-1 and Chinese Taipei 4-1, Nadeshiko Japan knew they only needed a draw to secure the silverware, and they got the job done at Kashima Stadium.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,