  • NFL+, the league's new streaming service, will cost $39.99 annually. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    NFL+, the league's new streaming service, will cost $39.99 annually. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

The National Football League has launched its own streaming service, betting that the growing number of cable TV cord-cutters will pay to watch certain games on mobile devices.

NFL+, which debuts Monday, costs $4.99 a month or $39.99 a year. In addition to live games, it features shows from the NFL Network and archives of NFL Films. A premium version of the service, which includes commercial-free replays of games, costs $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,