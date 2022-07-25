Eugene, Oregon – Masatora Kawano earned silver in the men’s 35-km race walk at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, helping Japan equal its record tally of four medals set at the 2003 edition in Paris.
Italy’s Massimo Stano held off Kawano by just one second to win the first-ever men’s 35 km race at a world championships in a time of 2 hours, 23 minutes, 14 seconds, with Sweden’s Perseus Karlstrom taking bronze in 2:23:44.
