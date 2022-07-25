  • X Games women's street skateboarding gold medalist Momiji Nishiya (center) poses with silver medalist Chloe Covell (left) and bronze medalist Yumeka Oda after the competition in Vista, California, on Sunday. | KYODO
    X Games women's street skateboarding gold medalist Momiji Nishiya (center) poses with silver medalist Chloe Covell (left) and bronze medalist Yumeka Oda after the competition in Vista, California, on Sunday. | KYODO

Vista, California – Fourteen-year-old Momiji Nishiya claimed her first X Games gold medal as a youth movement swept the women’s street skateboarding podium in California on Sunday.

Nishiya, skateboarding’s first female Olympic champion, improved on her silver-medal finish at the 2019 X Games in Minneapolis, with 12-year-old Australian Chloe Covell winning silver and 15-year-old Yumeka Oda securing bronze.

