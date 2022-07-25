  • Brooke Henderson celebrates with the trophy after winning the Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – Canada’s Brooke Henderson held off a charge by American Sophia Schubert to win the Evian Championship by one stroke on Sunday, with Mao Saigo finishing in a five-way tie for third.

Henderson claimed her second women’s golf major, following her triumph at the 2018 Women’s PGA Championship, which she won at just 18 years old.

