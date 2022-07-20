Fuka Nagano struck the winner as Japan women edged past South Korea 2-1 in their East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship opener on Tuesday.
The recent North Carolina Courage signee steered low into the net in the 65th minute for her first international goal after forward Riko Ueki wriggled her way through down the right flank and provided a cutback at Kashima Stadium.
