  • UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar adjusts his glasses before the start of the 15th stage of the Tour de France between Rodez and Carcassonne, France, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters

Carcassonne, France – Jonas Vingegaard holds a commanding ahead of the final week of the Tour de France, but with the Dane reeling from a crash and having lost two key teammates, Tadej Pogacar is taking fresh momentum into the Pyrenees.

Defending champion Pogacar was toppled last week in a grueling Alpine stage after coming under sustained fire from Vingegaard and his Jumbo Visma teammates, but the Slovenian has vowed to fight until the end.

