Carcassonne, France – Jonas Vingegaard holds a commanding ahead of the final week of the Tour de France, but with the Dane reeling from a crash and having lost two key teammates, Tadej Pogacar is taking fresh momentum into the Pyrenees.
Defending champion Pogacar was toppled last week in a grueling Alpine stage after coming under sustained fire from Vingegaard and his Jumbo Visma teammates, but the Slovenian has vowed to fight until the end.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.