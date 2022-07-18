  • Terunofuji (rear) grapples with Endo on Day 9 of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday. | KYODO
    Terunofuji (rear) grapples with Endo on Day 9 of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

Nagoya – Sole yokozuna Terunofuji kept his place among the leading pack at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament with a hard-fought win over rank-and-file grappler Endo on Monday.

Gunning for his second straight Emperor’s Cup and eighth overall, the Mongolian-born yokozuna improved to 7-2 by pushing out No. 5 maegashira Endo (2-7) in the final bout of Day 9 at Nagoya’s Dolphins Arena.

