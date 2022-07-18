Japanese figure skating icon Yuzuru Hanyu has called a news conference to make a “major announcement,” his management company said Monday.
The 27-year-old will speak at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Tokyo, fueling speculation he could be about to retire from competitive figure skating following a string of injuries that have curtailed his time on the ice in recent years.
