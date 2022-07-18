  • Yuzuru Hanyu performs his free skate program during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Yuzuru Hanyu performs his free skate program during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Japanese figure skating icon Yuzuru Hanyu has called a news conference to make a “major announcement,” his management company said Monday.

The 27-year-old will speak at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Tokyo, fueling speculation he could be about to retire from competitive figure skating following a string of injuries that have curtailed his time on the ice in recent years.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)