Australia should explore the possibility of a regional bid to co-host the men’s football World Cup after it stages the women’s event with New Zealand next year, Football Australia Chief Executive James Johnson said on Tuesday.
Johnson said another joint bid with New Zealand was one route to consider, while Australia could also look to partner with nations in Southeast Asia.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.