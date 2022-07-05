  • Australia fans cheer before a World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia in Sydney on Nov. 11. | REUTERS
    Australia fans cheer before a World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia in Sydney on Nov. 11. | REUTERS

Australia should explore the possibility of a regional bid to co-host the men’s football World Cup after it stages the women’s event with New Zealand next year, Football Australia Chief Executive James Johnson said on Tuesday.

Johnson said another joint bid with New Zealand was one route to consider, while Australia could also look to partner with nations in Southeast Asia.

