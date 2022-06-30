  • The Swallows' Munetaka Murakami hits a two-run home run against the Carp during the ninth inning in Hiroshima on Wednesday. | KYODO
Hiroshima – Yakult Swallows slugger Munetaka Murakami blasted back-to-back two-run homers and went deep for the third straight game as the Central League-leading team hammered the Hiroshima Carp 9-2 on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old slugged his 28th home run of the season off Hiroshima pitcher Yasunori Kikuchi in the eighth inning, giving his team a 5-1 lead, before getting his 29th in the ninth, this time off Ryuya Matsumoto, again over the left-center-field fence at Mazda Stadium.

