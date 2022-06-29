Japan attacker Takumi Minamino has joined Monaco from Liverpool in a reported €18 million ($19 million) deal, the French Ligue 1 side announced Tuesday.
The 27-year-old signed a four-year contract with Monaco, who will appear in the third round of qualifying for this year’s Champions League after finishing third last season in the French top flight.
