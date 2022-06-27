  • Consadole's Yoshiaki Komai scored the only goal of the match in his team's win over Gamba in Sapporo on Sunday. | KYODO
Sapporo – Midfielder Yoshiaki Komai scored a fine winner as Consadole Sapporo ended a three-game losing run with a 1-0 home win over Gamba Osaka in the J. League first division on Sunday.

Sapporo, which had conceded a staggering 15 goals in those three games, dominated at Sapporo Dome to keep a clean sheet for the first time in six matches and sent Gamba to their fourth straight loss.

