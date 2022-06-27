The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup for the first time in 21 years after Nathan MacKinnon scored one goal and set up another to spark a 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay in Game 6 on Sunday.
The Avalanche won the Stanley Cup Final 4-2 to win their third title after previously winning in 1996 and 2001.
