    Avalanche players celebrate after clinching the Stanley Cup title with a win over the Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup for the first time in 21 years after Nathan MacKinnon scored one goal and set up another to spark a 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay in Game 6 on Sunday.

The Avalanche won the Stanley Cup Final 4-2 to win their third title after previously winning in 1996 and 2001.

