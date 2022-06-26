  • Toronto's Yusei Kikuchi pitches against the Brewers on Saturday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Yusei Kikuchi made an early exit following another difficult start Saturday, lasting just two-plus innings of the Toronto Blue Jays’ 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The left-hander was charged with the loss after giving up five runs, two earned, and leaving with none out in the third at Milwaukee’s American Family Field. He allowed six hits, including two home runs, while striking out five and walking one.

