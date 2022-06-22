Sumo’s return to normality continues apace, and in the wake of Japan beginning to gradually reopen, the national sport seems set to experience an unprecedented surge in coverage internationally.
The restoration, after a two year break, of degeiko (training outside of one’s own stable) has been a major boon not only to those in desperate need of challenging practice partners, but also sumo fans abroad.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.