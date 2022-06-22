  • Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Britain's Anthony Joshua pose for photos during a news conference announcing their August heavyweight title fight in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Britain’s Anthony Joshua deflected concerns over “sportswashing” on Tuesday as he appeared in Saudi Arabia to promote his heavyweight boxing world title fight against Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine.

The Aug. 20 rematch was announced after the launch of the controversial, Saudi-funded LIV Golf Series, which has threatened the regular tours by luring top players with huge prize pots.

