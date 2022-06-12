GUADALAJARA, Mexico – World Boxing Association super champion Hiroto Kyoguchi defended his light flyweight title for the fourth time Friday with an eighth-round technical knockout of Mexico’s Esteban Bermudez.
The 28-year-old from Japan dominated the WBA’s regular light flyweight champion Bermudez with a range of attacks including right and left uppercuts before the referee stopped the fight following a flurry of punches in the eighth.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.