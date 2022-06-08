Shota Imanaga became the 85th pitcher to throw a no-hitter in Nippon Professional Baseball on Tuesday as the DeNA BayStars won 2-0 to send the Nippon Ham Fighters to their fifth straight interleague defeat.

Imanaga (3-0) issued only one walk in a 117-pitch outing at Sapporo Dome, striking out nine with his Central League team scoring two runs in the ninth inning to help the lefty get the win.