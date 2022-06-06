San Francisco – Stephen Curry scored 29 points as the Golden State Warriors roared back into the NBA Finals with a 107-88 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 on Sunday. The series is tied 1-1.
Curry spearheaded a deadly display of shooting, while the Warriors’ superb defensive effort shut down Boston’s key offensive weapons.
