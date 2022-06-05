Iga Swiatek cruised to her second French Open title by dominating teenager Coco Gauff in the final on Saturday, as the world No. 1 claimed her 35th successive victory.

The 21-year-old Polish star stormed to a 6-1, 6-3 win in only 68 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier, equaling Venus Williams’ record for the longest winning run by a woman in the 21st century — and exceeding the 34-match streak of Venus’ younger sister Serena.