Paris – Iga Swiatek cruised to her second French Open title by dominating teenager Coco Gauff in the final on Saturday, as the world No. 1 claimed her 35th successive victory.
The 21-year-old Polish star stormed to a 6-1, 6-3 win in only 68 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier, equaling Venus Williams’ record for the longest winning run by a woman in the 21st century — and exceeding the 34-match streak of Venus’ younger sister Serena.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.