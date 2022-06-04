Coco Gauff became the youngest Grand Slam finalist in 18 years at the French Open on Thursday and used her landmark performance to demand action on mass shootings in the United States by writing “peace, end gun violence” on a courtside TV camera.

Gauff, 18, will face world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the final on Saturday after defeating Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals.