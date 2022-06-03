Al Horford led an electrifying comeback as the Boston Celtics stunned the Golden State Warriors 120-108 to draw first blood in the NBA Finals on Thursday.

Horford scored 26 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, as the visiting Celtics handed the Warriors their first postseason defeat at the Chase Center. Horford’s tally included what turned out to be a decisive burst of eight unanswered points in the fourth quarter as the Celtics pulled away after trailing by 12 at the end of the third quarter.