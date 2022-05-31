Paris – The French government on Monday blamed massive ticket fraud and Liverpool’s handling of their fans for the crowd trouble which marred the club’s Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris over the weekend.
But as a blame game over the fiasco continued into Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the scenes outside Stade de France, which saw some fans — including children — tear-gassed by French police, as deeply upsetting.
