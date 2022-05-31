  • American sprinter Allyson Felix addresses a news conference ahead of the Golden Spike event in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
Ostrava, Czech Republic – U.S. athletics great Allyson Felix said Monday she had “no regrets” about her medal-studded sports career, which she expects to wind up after this season.

“I’ve had so many ups and downs along the way but I can’t imagine my life without it,” the sprinter told reporters on the eve of the Golden Spike meet in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava.

