Ostrava, Czech Republic – U.S. athletics great Allyson Felix said Monday she had “no regrets” about her medal-studded sports career, which she expects to wind up after this season.
“I’ve had so many ups and downs along the way but I can’t imagine my life without it,” the sprinter told reporters on the eve of the Golden Spike meet in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava.
