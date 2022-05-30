Miami – The Boston Celtics, led by 26 points from Jayson Tatum, advanced to the NBA Finals and a showdown against the Golden State Warriors by defeating the Miami Heat 100-96 on Sunday.
Boston prevailed in the winner-take-all Game 7 to win the Eastern Conference finals 4-3 and will face the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco on Thursday.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.