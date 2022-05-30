  • The Celtics celebrate after defeating the Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in Miami on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI

Miami – The Boston Celtics, led by 26 points from Jayson Tatum, advanced to the NBA Finals and a showdown against the Golden State Warriors by defeating the Miami Heat 100-96 on Sunday.

Boston prevailed in the winner-take-all Game 7 to win the Eastern Conference finals 4-3 and will face the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco on Thursday.

