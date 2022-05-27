Paris – Iga Swiatek demolished American Alison Riske 6-0, 6-2 as she raced into the third round of the French Open on Thursday and extended her current winning streak to 30 matches, an awe-inspiring run that she knows might soon come to an end.
The world No. 1 wasted little time on court Suzanne Lenglen, showing no mercy as she almost dished out the first ‘double bagel’ of this year’s tournament.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.