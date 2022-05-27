  • Iga Swiatek hits a return against Alison Risk during the French Open in Paris on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
Paris – Iga Swiatek demolished American Alison Riske 6-0, 6-2 as she raced into the third round of the French Open on Thursday and extended her current winning streak to 30 matches, an awe-inspiring run that she knows might soon come to an end.

The world No. 1 wasted little time on court Suzanne Lenglen, showing no mercy as she almost dished out the first ‘double bagel’ of this year’s tournament.

