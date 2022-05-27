Shohei Ohtani allowed five runs and struck out 10 batters in an uneven outing as the Los Angeles Angels suffered a 6-3 series-opening defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Ohtani (3-3) took the loss against the Blue Jays at Angel Stadium, yielding six hits, including a game-opening leadoff homer and a sixth-inning leadoff homer, while walking one over six innings. He was pitching on seven days’ rest.