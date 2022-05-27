  • Shohei Ohtani pitches against the Blue Jays during the first inning in Anaheim, California, on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Shohei Ohtani pitches against the Blue Jays during the first inning in Anaheim, California, on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Anaheim, California – Shohei Ohtani allowed five runs and struck out 10 batters in an uneven outing as the Los Angeles Angels suffered a 6-3 series-opening defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Ohtani (3-3) took the loss against the Blue Jays at Angel Stadium, yielding six hits, including a game-opening leadoff homer and a sixth-inning leadoff homer, while walking one over six innings. He was pitching on seven days’ rest.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,