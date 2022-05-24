World No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic cruised past Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 on Monday to advance to the French Open’s second round in a comfortable start to his quest for a record-equaling 21st Grand Slam.

The Serb, who turned 35 on Sunday, needed less than two hours to beat the Japanese world No. 99 in his first Grand Slam this year after missing the Australian Open.