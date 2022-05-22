  • Cuban heavyweight boxer Julio Cesar La Cruz celebrates his victory against Colombian boxer Deivis Casseres in Aguascalientes, Mexico, on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
Aguascalientes, Mexico – With five wins by knockout and another by unanimous decision, Cuban boxers made a triumphant comeback in their nation’s first professional contest in six decades in Mexico.

Six members of Cuba’s “Los Domadores” national team easily overcame their opponents — five Mexicans and one Colombian — at the Friday night gala in the central city of Aguascalientes.

