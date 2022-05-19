Japan defender Shogo Taniguchi headed in the injury-time winner to lift two-time defending champion Kawasaki Frontale over Vissel Kobe 1-0 on Thursday and send the visitors to the top of the J. League first-division table.

The win moved Frontale into first place with 29 points, one ahead of Kashima Antlers and four ahead of third-place Yokohama F. Marinos. Danish marksman Kasper Junker’s second-half hat-trick erased a three-goal deficit in Urawa Reds’ 3-3 home draw with Marinos.