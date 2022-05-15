  • Beijing residents are tested for COVID-19 under a billboard promoting the 2023 Asian Cup, which will no longer be hosted in China due to pandemic-related concerns, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Beijing residents are tested for COVID-19 under a billboard promoting the 2023 Asian Cup, which will no longer be hosted in China due to pandemic-related concerns, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

China will no longer host the 2023 Asian Cup finals due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Saturday, adding that it will decide on a new host in due course.

The event, which is played every four years and features 24 national teams from across the continent, was due to be held in 10 cities from June 16 to July 16 next year.

