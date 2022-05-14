  • Yokozuna Terunofuji (back) moved to within one win of the lead after a bounce-back victory over Endo on Saturday at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Yokozuna Terunofuji moved to within one win of the lead after a bounce-back victory Saturday at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.

Following Friday’s upset against No. 3 maegashira Tamawashi, the injury-stricken grand champion improved to 5-2 by overpowering No. 4 Endo (3-4) in Day 7’s last bout at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.

