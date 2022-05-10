  • Hotaka Suyama (left) defeats Yamadaumi in his maezumo debut at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Hotaka Suyama (left) defeats Yamadaumi in his maezumo debut at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Hotaka Suyama became the first-ever University of Tokyo wrestler to enter professional sumo when he made his maezumo debut and won his first bout in the on-dohyō initiation to sumo tournaments.

The 24-year-old stepped onto the raised ring at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan early Tuesday morning along with other recruits and quickly beat 16-year-old Yamadaumi using a yoritaoshi frontal crush-out technique.

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,