Hotaka Suyama became the first-ever University of Tokyo wrestler to enter professional sumo when he made his maezumo debut and won his first bout in the on-dohyō initiation to sumo tournaments.
The 24-year-old stepped onto the raised ring at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan early Tuesday morning along with other recruits and quickly beat 16-year-old Yamadaumi using a yoritaoshi frontal crush-out technique.
