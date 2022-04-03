Four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili and three-time WNBA champ Lindsay Whalen are among the 13 members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2022 class, announced Saturday.

Joining Ginobili from the NBA ranks are five-time all-star Tim Hardaway, referee Hugh Evans and George Karl, the sixth-winningest coach in league history.

From the WNBA, four-time all-star Swin Cash joins Whalen.

Also set for enshrinement are two longtime coaches — West Virginia’s Bob Huggins and Marianne Stanley of the Indiana Fever.

The Hall of Fame’s committees, dedicated to preserving specific areas of the game, selected Lou Hudson from the Veterans Committee, Larry Costello and Del Harris from the Contributor Committee, Theresa Shank-Grentz from the Women’s Veterans Committee and Radivoj Korac from the International Committee.

“Year after year, we are constantly reminded of the extraordinary and transcendent efforts of the remarkable men and women who have impacted the game of basketball from a global perspective,” said John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “The Class of 2022 is ripe with individuals who have had a significant historical impact on the game we love. We congratulate and thank them for everything they’ve done to better the sport and look forward to honoring.

Ginobili, who played 16 seasons for the San Antonio Spurs, said he didn’t become a first-time-eligible induction on his own.

“I never won a scoring championship, an MVP, even first team (All-NBA). I’m here because of my surroundings,” Ginobili said. “The players I played with, the coaches, and the organization. I don’t take it as an individual achievement. I’ve been in the right place at the right time.”

The class will be honored during enshrinement festivities set for Sept. 9 and 10 in Springfield, Massachusetts.