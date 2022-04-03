Mesa, Arizona – Seiya Suzuki hit his second home run of spring training Saturday, a two-run shot in the fourth inning helping the Chicago Cubs edge the Los Angeles Angels 5-4.
The biggest name coming out of Japan in the offseason, the 27-year-old former Hiroshima Carp slugger went 1-for-2 after striking out swinging with his first at-bat in the second inning at Sloan Park.
Suzuki connected on a 2-1 breaking ball from lefty Patrick Sandoval for the home run, sending the big fly over the left-center fence to tie the game at 2-2.
“It was a fluke. The wind carried it,” said Suzuki, who batted fifth, played right field and was replaced after six innings. “I have lots of things I need to reflect on from the at-bat at which I couldn’t get a hit.”
After six games, Suzuki’s two hits have both been home runs after he got his first against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.
“Whether I can get my best swing is the most important thing at the moment, rather than the results,” he said.
Suzuki signed with the Cubs in mid-March on a deal worth a reported $85 million, plus the posting fee paid by the National League club.
