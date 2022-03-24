Naomi Osaka was cheered on to a 6-3, 6-4 first-round win over Australia’s Astra Sharma at the Miami Open on Wednesday.

Playing in what she calls her home tournament, Osaka was in complete control from the moment she stepped onto the Hard Rock Stadium court, never allowing Sharma a single break opportunity while keeping her 96th-ranked opponent under constant pressure.

After the match, Osaka soaked up the applause from the sparse crowd in what was a far different atmosphere from 11 days earlier at Indian Wells, when she fought back tears after being heckled during a second-round loss to Veronika Kudermetova.

“This is like my home tournament,” Osaka said during her on-court interview after the match, prompting a round of cheers.

“Honestly I just didn’t want to let anything bother me today no matter what happened, like the last match I played was not the greatest memory for me.

“I just wanted to prove I could come back out here and compete and no matter if I won or lost just know I had the best attitude that I could.”

A four-time Grand Slam champion, the Japanese former world No. 1 has tumbled to No. 77 after taking a break from tennis following last year’s U.S. Open to focus on her mental health.

Osaka’s mental health struggles first manifested at the 2021 French Open, when she withdrew from the Grand Slam after deciding to boycott post-match media duties, explaining she had been suffering from depression.

She has taken breaks from the sport on several occasions and said after her match on Wednesday that she was seeing a therapist.

Osaka said the decision to finally seek professional help came after her sister expressed concern for her.

“I finally started talking to a therapist after Indian Wells,” Osaka said after setting up a second-round clash with Angelique Kerber, another former No. 1. “It only took like a year after the French Open.

“I feel like I’ve been trying a lot of different things because I tend to internalize things, and I also want to do everything by myself.

“The mind is such a big thing. If you can get a professional to help you out .5%, that alone is worth it.”

Osaka has eased into the current campaign with the Miami tournament being just her second event since a third-round exit at the Australian Open.

The 24-year-old looked razor sharp with her thundering serve and forehand inflicting much of the damage.

While her game is starting to round into shape, more importantly Osaka said, so is her life.

“For now I feel like it (therapy) helps me out a lot,” she said. “I’m just going to keep moving forward with that, knowing the feelings that I have towards, like, wanting to improve that part of my life or that part of my head space.”