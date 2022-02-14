Beijing – Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will be allowed to compete in the women’s figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics after a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday.
Valieva tested positive for a banned substance on Dec. 25.
The result of the positive drug test was not revealed until Feb. 8, after she had competed in the team event at the Winter Games, dazzling the world with the first quad jumps ever completed by a woman in Olympic competition.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) had appealed RUSADA’s decision to lift a provisional doping suspension of Valieva.
