It has been 50 years since Sapporo held the Winter Olympics, but the influence of the global sporting event lives on, even as the city gathers support for its bid for the 2030 Games. Local officials have claimed Sapporo 2030 would be sustainable and affordable, largely due to the reuse, albeit with renovation, of numerous facilities constructed for the Games half a century ago.

Of course, Sapporo is not the only Olympic city to have benefited from improved infrastructure as well as sporting and cultural amenities after hosting the event. Nevertheless, its Games legacy is unique, according to academics, local government officials and other experts. The 1972 Sapporo Olympics boosted the city not only in terms of the physical environment, but also economically, culturally and socially. So, how did the largest city in Hokkaido make such a mark?

As the first Winter Olympics to be held in a region outside of Europe or North America, the 1972 Sapporo Games put Asia on the map for winter sports. It enabled Sapporo to become “a model for cities in snowy climates” and “a winter sports hub in Asia,” according to a paper by the International Olympic Committee. What’s more, the event “demonstrated that Asia could successfully stage the Olympic Winter Games,” thereby paving the way for further Winter Games in Asia — namely Nagano in 1998, PyeongChang in 2018 and the upcoming 2022 Beijing Games, which are slated to be held from Feb. 4 to 20.

As a new Winter Games host, not to mention a nation that had not won gold at any of the previous 10 Winter Olympics, Japan made every effort in the early 1970s to prepare for all eventualities. An elaborate dress rehearsal, named Sapporo International Winter Sports Week, was held a year ahead of the opening ceremony. Some 350 participants from 24 countries — including the host — took part in 35 events across six winter sports. Designed to test the city’s facilities, infrastructure and hospitality, the trial was heralded a “complete success,” much like the real event one year later.

Such was the fanfare around hosting the Olympics that Sapporo was awarded the Olympic Cup in 1972, becoming only the fifth city to be awarded the accolade since it was created in 1906. The IOC gong recognizes a record of merit and integrity in developing the Olympic movement.

The opening ceremony of the 1972 Sapporo Winter Olympics | KYODO

Driving growth

In the decade leading up to the 1972 Games, as Hokkaido enjoyed increased economic growth, Sapporo saw a rapid population influx as neighboring towns and villages were amalgamated and people arrived in search of opportunities.

This demographic change was almost certainly heightened by the Olympics. In May 1965, when Sapporo was a candidate city to host the Games, its population was about 760,000. However, the population had exceeded 1 million by May 1972, making the city the seventh largest in Japan. Economists attributed the increase to migration motivated by the possibility of economic opportunities associated with the Olympics.

When Sapporo was awarded the Games in April 1966, work began apace to prepare. By the time the city celebrated its 100th anniversary two years later, extensive works were being carried out. There were two goals: to hold a successful event and to revolutionize the city. The national government spent an estimated $500 million in upgrades to existing facilities, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

In a book titled “The Winter Olympics: Driving Urban Change, 1924-2022,” Stephen Essex and Jiska de Groot write that the Games “were viewed by the Japanese government as a unique economic opportunity to invigorate the northern island of Hokkaido.” Less than 5% of capital improvements were expended on sports facilities, they add, with most of the spending on investment in urban infrastructure.

Transport investment included a runway extension and terminal building renovation at Chitose Airport, new aircraft parking at Sapporo Okadama Airport and the development of more than 40 new or improved roads (covering a distance of 213 kilometers). The city center also saw upgrades to the main railway system and the opening of a new subway system, making Sapporo only the fourth city in Japan at that time to have an underground rail network.

Three Japanese athletes — Yukio Kasaya (gold), Akitsugu Konno (silver) and Seiji Aochi (bronze) — swept the podium of the 70-meter ski jumping event in the 1972 Sapporo Winter Olympics. They were the only medals the host nation won at the Games. | KYODO

Noriaki Nii, manager of Sapporo’s Tourism & MICE Promotion Department at the Economic & Tourism Affairs Bureau, also describes the 11th Winter Olympics as a catalyst in the development of the urban infrastructure.

Nine of the 12 sporting venues used for the Games were newly constructed. These included the rinks and arenas in which athletes competed in ice hockey, speed skating and figure skating, as well as the mountain venues for bobsled, ski jumping and alpine skiing. Okurayama Jump Hill was refurbished to suit competition, while Shikotsu-Toya National Park Council granted permission for downhill ski events to take place on Mount Eniwa — which was inside the park boundary — provided the terrain was restored to its original condition at the conclusion of the Games.

Such was the physical and economic transformation that the Encyclopedia of the Modern Olympic Movement suggests “the redevelopment of Sapporo was brought forward as many as 10 to 15 years by investments in relation to the Olympic Games.”

Building a brand

Culturally, Sapporo — and, indeed, western Hokkaido as a whole — received a boost from the 1972 Games that transformed the image of the city as a welcoming and attractive destination.

Domestically, the 1972 Games played a role in introducing Hokkaido as a ski destination and driving Japan’s ski boom in the 1980s, says Kristian Lund, managing editor of Niseko travel and real estate investment guide Powderlife.

Lund attributes the creation of penshon (guesthouses) and bessō (holiday homes) around Niseko in the 1970s and ’80s, which were largely built by Tokyo residents, to “romanticism of the Hokkaido snow country that was influenced by the 1972 Olympics.”

Kristian Lund, managing editor of Niseko travel and real estate investment guide Powderlife, says the 1972 Games helped introduce Hokkaido as a ski destination in the 1980s. | COURTESY OF KRISTIAN LUND

The impact of the 1972 Sapporo Games on inbound tourism is significant, too.

“The city was modernized and internationalization progressed in leaps and bounds,” says the World Union of Olympic Cities. “Subsequently, strongholds of culture, art and sport began to be established and the city began to host numerous international congresses and events.”

Hosting the Winter Games aligned Sapporo with a sister city, Munich, which held the Summer Games in the same year. The Encyclopedia of the Modern Olympic Movement notes that “both cities were connected by the Olympics and vowed to promote friendship between its citizens, develop intercity relationships, and contribute to world peace and goodwill.”

The Games were also responsible for the internationalization of the Sapporo Snow Festival, a seven-day event held annually in February.

What began in 1950 as a handful of high school students making snow statues in Odori Park, central Sapporo, has grown to encompass three venues across the city that now attract more than 2 million people from home and abroad annually. By doing so, the instigator of the festival, a local teacher who wanted his students to consider the city’s abundant snow as a blessing rather than an inconvenience, achieved his aim of helping bring joy to visitors.

The inaugural event was marked with snowball flights, snow sculpture exhibitions and a carnival, all of which amassed more than 50,000 people. A couple of years later, the festival saw the creation of its first 15-meter piece of snow art, setting the groundwork for hundreds of massive statues that are now on display every year. In 1955, Japan Self-Defense Force troops from a nearby base began joining to make these sculptures and, by 1959, 2,500 people were making sculptures.

At 25 meters high, “Gulliver, Welcome to Sapporo” remains the largest sculpture in the history of the Sapporo Snow Festival — a build that required 6,500 tons of snow in 1972. | CREDIT??

The Snow Festival’s next big milestone came in 1972 when part of the festivities were hosted at Makomanai Ice Arena and Open Stadium, the main Olympic venue. A massive recreation of Kintaro, a hero of Japanese folklore, held the Olympic torch and flag, while the artwork “Gulliver, Welcome to Sapporo,” greeted visitors to the Odori site. At 25 meters high, the mythical character of Gulliver remains the largest sculpture in the history of the festival, a build that required 6,500 tons of snow. Its goal, according to Kodai Iwakawa, a spokesperson for the Sapporo Tourist Association, was to showcase the Snow Festival to the world during the Olympic period.

The messaging was effective. Just two years later, in 1974, the festival was able to host the International Snow Sculpture Contest for the first time. Teams from six countries competed to construct a giant piece of snow art within mere days.

Reflecting on the impact of the 1972 Games, Nii says the city’s “presence as a winter sports city was enhanced, and the Sapporo Snow Festival of that time was broadcast around the world along with images of the Games, which led to the city’s development into a metropolis attracting many tourists from Japan and abroad.”

Iwakami agrees, noting that coverage of the festival by 39 foreign press teams during Olympic broadcasts had “a great impact on making the Snow Festival name known worldwide.”

Ongoing legacy

Sapporo’s renown as a winter destination continues to grow inside and outside Japan, aided by an average of 5 meters of snow annually, winter sports facilities and a vast range of attractions typical of a city of 2 million residents.

Those in municipal government circles attribute this glowing reputation to the combination of urban and snow offerings, as well as winter sports experiences utilizing the Olympic legacy.

Yukio Kasaya competes in front of a home crowd in the 90-meter ski jumping event at the 1972 Sapporo Winter Olympics. | KYODO

Makomanai Open Stadium, which held the opening and closing ceremonies and the speed skating races in 1972, operates a skating rink in winter as well as tennis and futsal courts in summer. It is also used year-round for concerts, competitions and other events. The venue for the slalom and giant slalom skiing events, Sapporo Teine Ski Resort, continues to be a popular resort for snow sports enthusiasts. It’s even possible to still ski on the same course used for the competition.

Meanwhile, Okurayama Ski Jump Stadium, the venue for the 90-meter-class ski jumping competition in 1972, has become a tourist attraction in its own right by welcoming ski jumpers in the summer and at night as well as visitors interested in panoramic views, fine dining or a tour of the Sapporo Olympic Museum.

Winter continues to be Sapporo’s busiest season for visitors. Pre-pandemic, between December 2018 and February 2019, international tourists numbered 980,000, accounting for roughly 40% of the annual 2.72 million visitors in the 2018 fiscal year.

Of those arriving in those 12 months, most were from China, Taiwan and South Korea, followed by Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia, according to data from the Japan Tourism Agency. Roughly 1 in 5 people engaged in a snow sport or snow attraction during their stay, including the Snow Festival.

A snow sculpture of a character from the movie “Star Wars” sits on display in Odori Park in Sapporo in February 2017.

| KYODO

With participants from 37 countries and attendees from every inhabited continent to date, this winter wonderland festival continues to expand every year, becoming increasingly popular via new attractions such as projection mapping.

Concerns related to the ongoing pandemic have forced organizers to cancel public displays of the ice sculptures in Odori Park this year, deciding instead to stream a video of the frosty creations in an undisclosed location online.

Less tangible, but no less significant, is how the Games have inspired future Winter Olympians. The 1972 Sapporo Olympics marked the first time a Japanese athlete earned a gold medal in the Winter Games.

In 2021, during the eighth Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Akitsugu Konno, who was part of Japan’s medal sweep in the 70-meter ski jumping event in 1972, said his success “encouraged young Japanese to become jumpers.”

As Sapporo prepares its 2030 Olympic bid, the biggest question is how the city might be able to surpass the legacy delivered by its first Winter Games.