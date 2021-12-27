Yuta Watanabe registered NBA personal-highs of 26 points and 13 rebounds on Sunday in his first start of the season, but the Toronto Raptors lost 144-99 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 27-year-old played 37 minutes and picked up his second double-double in the NBA, two weeks after his first when he scored 12 points and picked up 10 rebounds against the Sacramento Kings.

The defeat leaves the Raptors with a 14-16 record this season.

His Japan teammate Rui Hachimura was the bench but did not take to the court as the Washington Wizards lost 117-96 against the Philadelphia 76ers.