Two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato has changed teams ahead of the 2022 IndyCar Series, joining Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing-Honda in a deal announced Thursday.

The 44-year-old spent the past four seasons driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, earning three wins with the team, including his second Indy 500 crown in 2020.

“I am extremely excited that we were able to work out a deal (with Dale Coyne Racing),” Sato said in a statement from the team.

“The team has proven year after year that they are very competitive on all types of circuits.”

Sato has competed in the North America-based IndyCar Series since 2010, winning six races. He became the first Japanese driver to win the prestigious Indy 500 in 2017.