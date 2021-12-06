Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi became the first Japanese to win the men’s doubles championship at the badminton World Tour Finals by beating the world’s top-ranked pair in their home country of Indonesia on Sunday.

Ranked sixth in the world, Hoki and Kobayashi prevailed 21-16, 13-21, 21-17 over Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in Bali.

Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino, the Tokyo Olympic mixed doubles bronze medalists, were runners-up, losing their final to Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai 21-19, 21-11.

Tour Finals debutants Chiharu Shida and Nami Matsuyama lost the women’s doubles final 21-14, 21-14 to South Korea’s Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong as they also settled for second.

The event involved the top eight players and pairs from the Badminton World Federation tour. Chinese players did not compete on the tour this season.