Sydney will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup final at Stadium Australia on Aug. 20, while co-host New Zealand will host the opener at Auckland’s Eden Park on July 20, FIFA announced.

Stadium Australia and Eden Park will each stage a semifinal, a quarterfinal and a round of 16 match, according to the FIFA schedule.

Brisbane’s Lang Park and Wellington Regional Stadium, known locally as the “Cake Tin,” will host the other quarterfinals.

Australia will host 11 of the 16 knockout games and the women’s side will play all of its matches at home, Football Australia said Thursday.

“We are very pleased with the match schedule from many perspectives,” Football Australia boss James Johnson said in a statement.

“It has delivered Australia a higher split … with 35 of a possible 64 matches played across the five Australian host cities and includes a Matildas match on the opening day at the new Sydney Football Stadium.”

Eden Park will hold an opening ceremony before New Zealand’s first match.

The draw and detailed schedule of matches will follow at a later date, FIFA said.