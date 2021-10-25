Japan captured one singles and two doubles titles on Sunday, the final day of action at the Denmark Open, the first BWF World Tour competition since the Tokyo Olympics, but superstar Kento Momota failed to join the party.

No. 2 seed Akane Yamaguchi took the women’s singles title when her fifth-seeded South Korean opponent, An Se-young, was forced to retire in the third game at Odense Sports Park. Yamaguchi, the singles champion at the 2016 tournament, won by a score of 18-21, 25-23, 16-5.

“I’m happy with a win at a tournament of any level,” Yamaguchi said of the Super 1000 tournament. “I’m particularly happy with this one because it’s been a while since I last won,”

It was her first World Tour title since the Thailand Masters in January 2020.

Unseeded Japanese pair Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi shocked the eighth-seeded pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 21-18, 21-12 in front of their home crowd in the men’s doubles.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalists Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino won Japan’s third gold medal of the day with a 21-18, 21-9 defeat of Thai pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai in the mixed doubles.

In the men’s singles, Danish Olympic gold medalist Viktor Axelsen beat world No. 1 Momota, as the local hero produced a big comeback to win 20-22, 21-18, 21-12.